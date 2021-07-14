Boil water advisory lifted for Whale Cove

Nunavut's Department of Health has lifted a boil advisory for the hamlet of Whale Cove.

The advisory went out on Monday.

At the time, it was described a "precautionary measure" due to the transition "from the legacy water treatment plant to the temporary plant and the potential for bacteria to be present in the water."

Boil water advisories remain in place in Igloolik and Resolute Bay due to high turbidity (cloudy water) levels.