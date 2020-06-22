Igloolik residents asked to boil water before drinking

People in Igloolik, Nunavut, are asked to boil their drinking water as a precaution, according to a Nunavut government advisory Monday.

The advisory is due to high turbidity, or cloudy water levels, states a Health Department news release.

People should boil water for at least one full minute before drinking, cooking, washing fruit and veggies, brushing their teeth, or using for infant formulas, states the release.

For other uses not listed above, people do not have to boil water, says the department.

The government advises that water be boiled either in a kettle or a pot, or an electric kettle without an automatic shutoff function.