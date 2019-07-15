Boil-water advisory issued for Igloolik
The Nunavut health department says the advisory is a precautionary measure due to high turbidity levels, which means the water is cloudy.
All water for consumption must be brought to rolling boil for at least 1 minute
The Nunavut health department has issued a boil-water advisory for Igloolik, Nunavut.
In a statement Monday afternoon, the department said the advisory is a "precautionary measure," and is due to high turbidity levels, meaning the water is cloudy.
The department says all water meant for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.
This applies to water that will be used for:
-
drinking;
-
infant formula;
-
juices and ice cubes;
-
washing fruits and vegetables;
-
cooking;
-
and brushing teeth.
Water can be boiled in a pot on the stove or a kettle that doesn't have an automatic shut-off.
