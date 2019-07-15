Boil-water advisory issued for Igloolik

The Nunavut health department has issued a boil-water advisory for Igloolik, Nunavut.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the department said the advisory is a "precautionary measure," and is due to high turbidity levels, meaning the water is cloudy.

The department says all water meant for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

This applies to water that will be used for:

drinking;

infant formula;

juices and ice cubes;

washing fruits and vegetables;

cooking;

and brushing teeth.

Water can be boiled in a pot on the stove or a kettle that doesn't have an automatic shut-off.