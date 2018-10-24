Deline, N.W.T., under boil water advisory

The Department of Health is warning people in Deline to boil their water at least one minute before drinking it.

The department announced a precautionary boil-water advisory today, due to muddy water. According to a news release from the department, there haven't been any illnesses reported from drinking water in Deline.

People can shower, bathe or wash using tap water but are told to avoid swallowing it. All food used for drinking, making infant formula, cooking, washing vegetables and fruit, or ice cubes, should be boiled first.

The department says instead of boiling water, people can also distil or sanitize it using reverse osmosis or a filter one micron absolute or less. Brita water filters and similar products shouldn't be used, as they don't disinfect the water, according to the department.