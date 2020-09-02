Boil water advisory issued for Baker Lake
The Nunavut Department of Health issued the advisory in a news release Wednesday, calling it a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels (cloudy water).
Last advisory was lifted in July
A boil water advisory has been issued Wednesday for Baker Lake, Nunavut — after one was lifted back in July.
The department says water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one full minute. Water can be boiled in a pot, a kettle on a stove, or in a kettle that doesn't automatically shut off.
Water should be boiled if used for the following:
- Drinking.
- Preparing infant formula.
- Making juice and ice cubes.
- Washing fruit and vegetables.
- Cooking.
- Brushing teeth.