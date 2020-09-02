Boil water advisory issued for Baker Lake

A boil water advisory has been issued Wednesday for Baker Lake, Nunavut — after one was lifted back in July.

The Nunavut Department of Health issued the advisory in a news release, calling it a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels (cloudy water).

The department says water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one full minute. Water can be boiled in a pot, a kettle on a stove, or in a kettle that doesn't automatically shut off.

Water should be boiled if used for the following: