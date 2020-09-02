Skip to Main Content
Boil water advisory issued for Baker Lake
North·New

Boil water advisory issued for Baker Lake

The Nunavut Department of Health issued the advisory in a news release Wednesday, calling it a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels (cloudy water).

Last advisory was lifted in July

CBC News ·
A file photo of water coming out of a faucet. A boil water advisory has been issued Wednesday for Baker Lake, Nunavut. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

A boil water advisory has been issued Wednesday for Baker Lake, Nunavut — after one was lifted back in July.

The Nunavut Department of Health issued the advisory in a news release, calling it a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels (cloudy water).

The department says water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for at least one full minute. Water can be boiled in a pot, a kettle on a stove, or in a kettle that doesn't automatically shut off.

Water should be boiled if used for the following:

  • Drinking.
  • Preparing infant formula.
  • Making juice and ice cubes.
  • Washing fruit and vegetables.
  • Cooking.
  • Brushing teeth.
now