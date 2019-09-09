Boil water advisory issued for Arviat
Residents of the Nunavut community cautioned to boil water for more than one minute
The Hamlet of Arviat, Nunavut, is under a boil water advisory until further notice.
The Nunavut Department of Health issued the advisory Monday after "unsatisfactory test results," according to a public notice.
The notice advises residents to boil water for a minimum of one minute for the following uses:
- Drinking;
- Preparing infant formulas;
- Preparing juices and ice cubes;
- Washing fruits and vegetables;
- Cooking; or
- Brushing teeth.
The notice reminds residents that many electric kettles automatically shut off before the water has boiled a full minute. It adds the boil water advisory does not extend to other activities, such as showering, but residents are advised to avoid swallowing water.
More information on what prompted the advisory, and how long it is expected to last, was not immediately available.
Whale Cove boil water advisory lifted
Meanwhile, the Department of Health lifted a boil water advisory for Whale Cove, Nunavut, on Aug. 30.
That community had been under a boil water advisory since Dec. 13, 2018 as "a precautionary measure due to total coliform bacteria in the water system."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.