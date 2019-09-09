Boil water advisory issued for Arviat

The Hamlet of Arviat, Nunavut, is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The Nunavut Department of Health issued the advisory Monday after "unsatisfactory test results," according to a public notice.

The notice advises residents to boil water for a minimum of one minute for the following uses:

Drinking;

Preparing infant formulas;

Preparing juices and ice cubes;

Washing fruits and vegetables;

Cooking; or

Brushing teeth.

The notice reminds residents that many electric kettles automatically shut off before the water has boiled a full minute. It adds the boil water advisory does not extend to other activities, such as showering, but residents are advised to avoid swallowing water.

More information on what prompted the advisory, and how long it is expected to last, was not immediately available.

Whale Cove boil water advisory lifted

Meanwhile, the Department of Health lifted a boil water advisory for Whale Cove, Nunavut, on Aug. 30.

That community had been under a boil water advisory since Dec. 13, 2018 as "a precautionary measure due to total coliform bacteria in the water system."