Body found in downtown Yellowknife shed over weekend

RCMP in Yellowknife say a body was found inside a shed in downtown Yellowknife on Saturday.

In an email to the CBC, RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde said RCMP were dispatched at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday to a back alley between 43rd and 44th streets, which is near Sunlines Convenience and the Salvation Army.

The body was found inside the shed.

The email says Yellowknife RCMP started an investigation with the help of its major crime unit and the coroner's office.

RCMP did not identify the victim, nor did they give a cause of death.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time," the email said.