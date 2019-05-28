Body recovered near Norman Wells, N.W.T.

Police have confirmed that a body has been recovered from Lennie Lake, near Norman Wells, N.W.T.

In a news release, RCMP say that they were called to the discovery of "what appeared to be a deceased person" floating in Lennie Lake, about 35 kilometres north of the community, on Monday, May 27.

Police and the territory's coroner service went to the site and were able to retrieve the deceased, the release states.

According to the release, the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, and an investigation is ongoing. Police have ordered a post-mortem examination and are continuing to work with the coroner's office.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Norman Wells RCMP at (867) 587-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a web tip to nwtnutips.com, or text nwtnutips to 274637.