Iqaluit RCMP believe they've recovered the body of Ambar Roy

Police in Iqaluit say they believe a body they recovered on Saturday is that of Ambar Roy — an 18-year-old Ontario university student who was reported missing while visiting his parents in the Nunavut capital in March 2019.

According to an RCMP press release issued Sunday, on Feb.15, a local hunter notified RCMP he came across remains he believed to be human at the northern end of Unnamed Lake, about 1.5 kilometres from the Apex River Bridge

He led police to the site where they say they recovered the body of a man. Information from the site leads them to believe it is Ambar Roy.

In March 2019, the 18-year-old had travelled to Iqaluit from the University of Waterloo to visit his parents who live in the city.

According to RCMP, Roy missed his flight back to Waterloo, Ont., on March 12. He was last seen on March 13, when a taxi driver dropped him off by the Road to Nowhere.

RCMP and dozens of searchers combed the city and surrounding areas looking for any signs of Roy. The search was hampered by two snow storms.

The RCMP's map indicating where Roy was sighted and where barefoot tracks were seen near the Road to Nowhere. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

In late March, RCMP reported they found tracks in the snow about 10 kilometres outside of the city they believed to be Roy's. The tracks indicated the person was missing one shoe.

A local company also conducted aerial drone searches of specific grid areas. In July 2019, that area was further searched by helicopter with no signs of Roy.

The recently recovered body has now been turned over to the Coroner's Office for examination and positive identification.

RCMP say the investigation into Roy's disappearance continues pending positive identification of the body.