Body found in Lennie Lake near Norman Wells identified

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Coroner has confirmed the body of Darren Whiteman has been recovered.

On May 28, RCMP stated they had recovered a body from Lennie Lake, near Norman Wells. The body was not identified at the time.

Cathy Menard, the territory's chief coroner, said a post-mortem examination is underway to determine cause of death. She said that because of a backlog of cases, it could be between eight to 10 months before the results of that examination are returned.

Darren Whiteman, 20, was last seen Sept. 11, 2018. Family members saw him that evening at about 11 p.m. at a cabin on Lennie Lake, approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Norman Wells.

The next morning, Darren's father, Doug Whiteman, called RCMP to tell them his son was missing. A search and rescue effort was immediately organized and continued until Lennie Lake began to freeze over at the end of September.

"We can't search anymore anyway after that happens," said Sahtu Search and Rescue Society president Jamie Kearsey at the time.

"We can't get the boats out on there ... and then we wouldn't have been able to get the float plane in."

RCMP in Norman Wells called off their search five days earlier , on Sept. 20.

Once the lake froze over, the search for Darren continued. Underwater cameras were submerged through holes drilled in the ice in a grid pattern. Darren's family and other searchers were finally forced to stop for the winter in December.

Darren graduated from high school two years before his disappearance.