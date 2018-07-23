Body of missing man in Norman Wells found

The body of missing Norman Wells, N.W.T. man Howard Blondin was recovered on Saturday evening.

Search and rescue discovered Blondin's body in the Mackenzie River near the Coast Guard wharf, confirmed Jaime Kearsey, who had been in charge of the search.

Blondin was a 39-year-old man from the town. He'd been reported missing to the RCMP on July 17.

RCMP found Blondin's ATV in the Mackenzie River near the community dock.

They then extended their search on July 19 by asking the public and Norman Wells Search and Rescue to assist them, said Kearney.

RCMP have not replied to a request for comment.