Arguably the most well-known and beloved resident of Atlin, B.C., has died.

Illustrator Cass Collins created this painting of Bob as part of a fundraiser for his 15th birthday in 2018. (Submitted by Cass Collins)

Bob the cat, who frequented the bar at the Atlin Recreation Centre, died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle. He was 16 years old.

"He was hugely loved by many in the community — to the point of beyond belief, actually," said Stuart Simpson, president of the recreation centre.

Bob was no regular cat. Although technically a stray, his unofficial home for most of his life was the recreation centre. There, he wandered at will, joining aerobics classes, meetings and music events.

Although he had his own chair at the bar, with his name on it, Bob would often cozy up next to patrons.

"He just became adopted by everyone who attends the rec centre," said Simpson.

Bartender Tess Vandyk said many patrons who came to the bar after being away for years would ask about Bob.

"It was shockingly beautiful, how many people knew who he was," said Vandyk. "He was a staple in this community."

Bob's domain wasn't limited to the rec centre. Vandyk said he would wander the town, visiting businesses and homes.

There was even a community-wide celebration for the cat's 15th birthday in 2018. It included cake, paintings of Bob and a fundraiser to print "The Bob Book" of pictures, poems and stories of the local icon.

Bob says hello to recreation centre bar patrons (including the author) in April 2019. (Submitted by Carmen Gustafson)

'He owned the town'

Discover Atlin posted about Bob's death on Facebook on Tuesday, writing, "We will miss him in the bar and striding across the intersection of Sinclair and Fourth. He owned the town; he earned it."

Many added their condolences to the post, including Kyla Lynch, who commented, "There are not enough emojis for the sadness I feel knowing I will not pet him again."

A few people gathered at Bob's favourite haunt on Tuesday night, sharing pints in memory of their favourite feline.

Vandyk said there is talk of holding a more official memorial for him.