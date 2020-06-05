Avid paddler Bob Daffe inducted in Sport Yukon hall of fame

Few people know the waterways of Yukon as well as Bob Daffe.

The avid canoeist, kayaker and rafter has spent five decades paddling his way around the territory, and he's now been inducted into Sport Yukon's Hall of Fame.

"I was not expecting it, but it's really an honour," he said.

Daffe first moved to Yukon in 1969 and quickly discovered his passion.

"That was it. I never looked back. Once I hit the water, it was my medium and that's where I wanted to be," he said.

Daffe is the founder and former owner of Tatshenshini Expediting, and he's also been involved for decades with the Yukon Canoe and Kayak Club. He's taught courses on river safety and been a mentor to many other paddlers.

"I find that I enjoy being anywhere on the water," he said.

"We don't realize how much freedom and space we have in Yukon, you know. And it hasn't changed. It's still here and it's still beautiful."





Daffe is still busy finding new places to dip a paddle. He typically spends the winter months poring over maps, looking for new places to get a boat in the water.

This summer he has some river trips planned in the Finlayson area, which he calls "basically unexplored."

"The beauty of Yukon, you know, is [there's] always a new river that we can find," he said.

"It's a freedom when you're out there and you're traveling, and the rivers are really honest. You know, you hit the rock or you miss it — there is not too many ways around it. So it's a really simple life, and it's beautiful out there."