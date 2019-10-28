Damaging winds up to 100 km/h expected for N.W.T. Beaufort Delta communities

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for the Northwest Territories communities of Paulatuk, Ulukhaktok and Sachs Harbour.

The warning states blizzard conditions with blowing snow and poor visibility are expected, due to a low-pressure system that's bringing up "damaging winds, with gusts near 100 km/h."

The winds started hitting Paulatuk around noon, and will develop toward Sachs Harbour and Ulukhaktok Monday afternoon or early evening, according to Environment Canada. Conditions are expected to improve overnight into Tuesday morning as the wind weakens.

People are asked to limit outdoor activities and travel.

Schools are closed in Tuktoyaktuk, Sachs Harbour, and Paulatuk for the afternoon, while Helen Kalvak school will remain open, according to a Facebook post by the Beaufort Delta Education Council. The post asks parents to keep updated with school principals for news on when the schools will resume classes.

We've had a number of people's houses lose their roofs [in the past]. - Paulatuk Mayor Ray Ruben

Paulatuk Mayor Ray Ruben said at about noon Monday, visibility across town has been slowly getting worse.

He said the hamlet is providing rides if necessary. He said some community members decided to relocate to the school in anticipation for high winds.

"We've had a number of people's houses lose their roofs [in the past] ... People have that fear it may happen to their place and they don't want to be home alone," said Ruben.

By the end of the interview, Ruben said he could barely see the biggest building in sight across from him.

"It's coming," he said.