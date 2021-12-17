Blizzard shuts down Iqaluit Friday morning

Iqaluit's first blizzard of the winter season shut down stores, schools and suspended city services Friday morning.

Environment Canada ended it's blizzard warning for the Nunavut capital at 10:29 a.m. ET. Wind gusts are expected to reach 70 kilometres per hour Friday, and up to 15 centimetres of snow was expected as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

More snow is forecasted for Friday night through Saturday.

"If you are not currently home, we highly recommend you go home and remain there until the severe weather conditions end," the city said in a news release.

Water delivery, waste management, garbage and snow removal have been put on hold until further notice, and households on trucked services are being asked to reduce their water consumption.

Aqsarniit Middle School, Inuksuk HIgh School, Joamie Ilinniarvik School, Nakasuk Elementary School and École des Trois-Soleils are closed Friday morning. The schools will reassess later in the morning and decide whether to open in the afternoon.

NorthMart and all Quickstops are also closed, as is the post office.

Canadian North is warning customers of the possibility of flight cancellations. It says flights to Iqaluit, Kimmirut, Kinngait and Rankin Inlet may be affected over the next few days, and is asking passengers to regularly check their email for any updates on their flight status.