Ongoing blizzards prompt state of emergency in Clyde River, Nunavut

A series of blizzards continued to batter the hamlet of Clyde River, Nunavut, on Friday — hampering municipal services and prompting the hamlet to declare a state of emergency.

The community has been dealing with huge amounts of snow since at least January, when a week-long blizzard shut down roads and access to peoples' homes. It's a huge problem for a community that relies on trucked water and sewer services.

According to a warning from Environment Canada, another blizzard Friday night will continue well into Saturday night. Winds are expected to gust up to 60 kilometres an hour and visibility will drop close to zero because of the blowing snow.

Normally the hamlet relies on a bulldozer and two loaders to clear streets and remove snow, but in late January the bulldozer and one of the loaders were out of service. The hamlet's only snowplow is being kept at the airport to clear the runway.

Photos sent to CBC News show snow drifts reaching the rooftops of some buildings.

The snow is impeding the delivery of trucked water and people's water pipes are freezing. Garbage is also piling up outside of homes.

Environment Canada has issued a warning about a blizzard that's expected to continue late into the night Saturday. The weather agency warns it'll bring gusting winds and near-zero levels of visibility because of blowing snow. (Laura Churchill)

Jerry Natanine, the hamlet's chief administrative officer, said the situation is hard on staff and residents.

"I feel for those asking for water delivery and sewage service and we cannot do anything about what we cannot control," he said. "We cannot control the weather and it is difficult to ask mother nature not to have a storm."

Natanine said most homes in the hamlet only have one entrance — and he's worried about being stuck indoors, without access to emergency services.