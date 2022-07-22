Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Blast rocks Yellowknife, no word yet on cause

Blast sent large plume into the sky around 5:40 p.m.

CBC News ·
Dennis Nelner said he snapped this photo of the plume, looking north toward the city's dump, from the parking lot of the Explorer Hotel. (Dennis Nelner/Facebook)

It's still unclear what caused an explosion felt across much of Yellowknife on Thursday evening. 

Neither the City of Yellowknife nor the RCMP have issued a statement about the incident, which sent a plume high into the sky in the city's north end around 5:40 p.m. 

Fire trucks were spotted heading north along Highway 4 toward the dump afterward. 

It’s still unclear what caused a blast that was felt across much of Yellowknife on Thursday evening. (Peter Sheldon/CBC)

Dennis Nelner, who was on the phone with his wife at the time, heard and felt the blast. 

"My first thought was thunder," he said. A few seconds later, he snapped some photos of the plume. 

"Could hear emergency vehicles rushing to the scene, that's when I became concerned," he said. 

It's not uncommon for there to be planned blasting around Yellowknife, and such incidents have left residents scratching their heads in the past — like a blast carried out at a quarry near the Solid Waste Facility back in 2018. In 2009, seismologists with Natural Resources Canada even mistook a planned explosion at the defunct Con Mine for a small earthquake.

A fire truck heading north along Highway 4 toward the dump on Thursday evening. (Peter Sheldon/CBC)

