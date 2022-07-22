Blast rocks Yellowknife, no word yet on cause

It's still unclear what caused an explosion felt across much of Yellowknife on Thursday evening.

Neither the City of Yellowknife nor the RCMP have issued a statement about the incident, which sent a plume high into the sky in the city's north end around 5:40 p.m.

Fire trucks were spotted heading north along Highway 4 toward the dump afterward.

It’s still unclear what caused a blast that was felt across much of Yellowknife on Thursday evening. (Peter Sheldon/CBC)

Dennis Nelner, who was on the phone with his wife at the time, heard and felt the blast.

"My first thought was thunder," he said. A few seconds later, he snapped some photos of the plume.

"Could hear emergency vehicles rushing to the scene, that's when I became concerned," he said.

It's not uncommon for there to be planned blasting around Yellowknife, and such incidents have left residents scratching their heads in the past — like a blast carried out at a quarry near the Solid Waste Facility back in 2018. In 2009, seismologists with Natural Resources Canada even mistook a planned explosion at the defunct Con Mine for a small earthquake.