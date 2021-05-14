Runner's challenge: Every street in Whitehorse
Blair Phelps has run 650km, from Adit Lake to Zircon Lane and everything in between
A Whitehorse runner has completed a challenge to run every single street in Whitehorse at least once.
It took Blair Phelps four months from January 1 to April 30.
The total distance is about 650 kilometres.
"It was a new years' resolution," he said.
Collecting them all: 457 streets
Phelps and his wife Carleen Kerr recently moved back to Whitehorse from Alberta.
He says the project was a way to explore the city.
"I thought it would be a good way to see all the nooks and crannies that I hadn't before," he said. "I think one good thing about the pandemic is that it has made runners and athletes get creative, and take on new challenges.... I think this was a great one."
A list provided by the City of Whitehorse lists 457 streets in all.
Phelps used an app called CityStrides to track his progress on a digital map.
He thanks Kerr for being a support driver, taking him out to run specific remote streets and then picking him up.
After running every highway, street, avenue, cul-de-sac, and way, he's picked one favourite as a underrated running spot: Squatters' Road.
"It's just a great run," he said. "I had never been in that part of town before and it was spectacular. It's a quiet, narrow road within the city and you feel like you're in a remote backcountry," he said.
Phelps said his next project will explore another aspect of the wilderness city.
He is going to try and run every city trail.
