Runner's challenge: Every street in Whitehorse

A Whitehorse runner has completed a challenge to run every single street in Whitehorse at least once.

It took Blair Phelps four months from January 1 to April 30.

The total distance is about 650 kilometres.

"It was a new years' resolution," he said.

Pushing it to the city limits: Phelps takes a cold selfie at the edge of Whitehorse. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Collecting them all: 457 streets

Phelps and his wife Carleen Kerr recently moved back to Whitehorse from Alberta.

He says the project was a way to explore the city.

"I thought it would be a good way to see all the nooks and crannies that I hadn't before," he said. "I think one good thing about the pandemic is that it has made runners and athletes get creative, and take on new challenges.... I think this was a great one."

A list provided by the City of Whitehorse lists 457 streets in all.

Phelps used an app called CityStrides to track his progress on a digital map.

Got it covered: A screenshot from CityStrides app shows every street in Whitehorse tracked as being run. (Provided / CityStrides)

He thanks Kerr for being a support driver, taking him out to run specific remote streets and then picking him up.

After running every highway, street, avenue, cul-de-sac, and way, he's picked one favourite as a underrated running spot: Squatters' Road.

"It's just a great run," he said. "I had never been in that part of town before and it was spectacular. It's a quiet, narrow road within the city and you feel like you're in a remote backcountry," he said.

Phelps said his next project will explore another aspect of the wilderness city.

He is going to try and run every city trail.