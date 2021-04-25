Yellowknife man bakes black bear Wellington that's 'definitely rich'

CBC North is telling the stories behind recipes posted on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North. Join our group and follow along!

He calls it a "Canadian fusion."

A meal that's "full" and "definitely rich."

Safe to say, it's bold.

"[I was] a little nervous, as always when putting a new recipe together," Tim Thurley said to CBC on Facebook messenger.

Thurley lives in Yellowknife and loves spending time in the kitchen — he spent his childhood there and has never left.

Tim Thurley's original recipe, ready for the oven. (Sbmitted by Tim Thurley)

"As soon as I could stand on a stool and reach the counter I'd get little jobs like rolling and cutting dough, slicing onions, mixing meat, or stirring soup," he said.

All these years later, Thurley is proficient with a knife and loves to cook with wild game; including bear meat.

"I had about a quarter of a bear left in the freezer from last year and wanted to do something more experimental," Thurley said.

Tim Thurley says his experimental black bear Wellington recipe was a success. (Submitted by Tim Thurley)

And that's exactly what he did when he decided to make black bear Wellington instead of traditional beef Wellington.

"I'd already done some [barbecue] bear ribs and just got the brainwave to try this one out," he said.

Thurley says his recipe is original and posted pictures and details on CBC North's Facebook group The Arctic Kitchen.

"Wrapped up a black bear backstrap from last fall in puff pastry with prosciutto, duxelle, whole grain mustard, sage, and smoked paprika. The sauce was improvised: reduced cognac, sage, mustard, birch syrup, and heavy cream," he said in the post.

"This whole thing amazes me! It looks like you're AWESOME in the kitchen," said one member of the group.

"I'm drooling. Looks delicious," said another.

Thurley's sauce consists of reduced cognac, sage, mustard, birch syrup and heavy cream. (Submitted by Tim Thurley)

And it was.

"Crispy and buttery pastry, a little saltiness from the prosciutto, then earthiness from the duxelle helped stop everything from being dominated by the bear," said thurley

Sounds like a delicious Canadian fusion.