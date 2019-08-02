Black bear killed in Yellowknife, after 2 days of bear sightings

The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) says a black bear was killed over the weekend, after the department received multiple reports of a black bear in Yellowknife.

On Saturday at 8:30 p.m., ENR says it responded to reports of a black bear in the Frame Lake area. In an email to the CBC, it said reports indicated the bear was moving from the south side of the lake in the Northlands area, past the fire hall and École William McDonald School.

The department says the bear moved into the open area behind Con Mine, but wildlife officers were unable to locate it.

"ENR is aware of reports of sounds of 'gunshots' Saturday night. ENR officers did not discharge a weapon or bear banger on Saturday, and are not aware of any shots fired by RCMP," said ENR spokesperson Joslyn Oosenbrug in the email.

On Sunday evening, ENR says it responded to several reports of a black bear in the Finlayson Drive and Kam Lake Road area at 10:30 p.m. The department says the bear was moving up Finlayson Drive toward N.J. MacPherson School, and it was found eating out of a dumpster at a nearby apartment complex.

"Several RCMP officers were also on scene. Officers waited until the bear was in an area clear of people and property where RCMP could dispatch the bear safely."

RCMP killed the bear near N.J. MacPherson School at approximately 11 p.m., said ENR, adding that it is not possible to confirm whether the bear killed on Sunday evening was the same bear reported on Saturday.

ENR thanked the public for reporting the incidents.

"We live in bear country, and it is not uncommon for black bears to travel along the perimeter of Yellowknife. When a bear does enter a residential area, human safety is our number one priority," the department's email said.

"A bear that has become habituated to human activity, including garbage, can be dangerous and unpredictable."