Nunavut tourism company now owns N.W.T.'s Blachford Lake Lodge

An N.W.T. wilderness lodge that closed abruptly last year is under new management.

The Blachford Lake Lodge, which filed for bankruptcy last March, has officially been acquired by Arctic Kingdom, a Nunavut-based company.

An N.W.T. judge approved the sale in November after a months-long bidding process.

Graham Dickson, CEO of Arctic Kingdom Inc., told CBC News the acquisition was finalized on Dec. 21. He hopes to reopen the lodge in the coming months.

"We're about sharing the best of the North," he said. "It's a beautiful facility, we're excited to build on something that's already very strong."

Arctic Kingdom was founded in 1999, describing itself online as specializing in "crafting land-based Arctic getaway tours and adventures."

Dickson says the plentiful aurora borealis, and the proximity of Yellowknife to other areas of the Arctic made the lodge an attractive purchase. The lodge is about 100 kilometres east of Yellowknife.

Arctic Kingdom says it hopes to enhance the existing facility, while catering to the "entire spectrum" of tourist demands.

Dickson says the company may bring new programs to the lodge, citing the potential for "local programming, tourism training and elite aurora programs."

In a news release Thursday, Arctic Kingdom said it plans to create long-term economic opportunities throughout the region.

"Our model across the North isn't to work as a sole operator, but to work with and encourage small business," Dickson said, offering no further details.

"We'd like to bring this facility back to life as soon as we can."

CBC News has learned Joyce Taylor, listed as a director for Arctic Kingdom Wilderness Lodge Holdings, Inc., is also employed as CEO of the N.W.T. Business Development and Investment Corporation (BDIC).

Established in 2005, the BDIC assists northern businesses through encouraging development, providing financial assistance and making investments in business enterprises.

Dickson said BDIC is actively supporting the reopening of the lodge, but didn't elaborate on how. It isn't clear if Arctic Kingdom is receiving financial assistance or investment from the group on top of having Taylor as a director.

When asked about Taylor's involvement as a director, Dickson said there was no issue.

Taylor was unavailable for comment by deadline.