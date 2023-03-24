Iqaluit-based company looking to buy Blachford lodge in N.W.T.

An Iqaluit company specializing in Arctic tourism wants to buy an eco-lodge near Yellowknife that went bankrupt.

Arctic Kingdom APS will be looking for a judge to approve its offer to purchase Blachford Lake Lodge when the case is back in court in Yellowknife on Friday. The move is recommended by the receiver overseeing the dissolution of Blachford in its most recent report.

The lodge, located 100 kilometres southeast of Yellowknife on the lake it's named after, was pushed into receivership by its creditors in March, after more than 40 years of operation. According to the receiver, BDO Canada, it has accumulated $3.4 million in debt.

In its report, BDO said it is applying to keep details of the offer, including the amount, confidential. It says releasing the details could interfere with the sales process if the deal with Arctic Kingdom is not completed.

The company caters to tourists who want to view polar bears, whales, the northern lights, icebergs, glaciers and other features of the Arctic. It also runs dive tours in Nunavut.

According to the receiver, Arctic Kingdom's offer is conditional on it obtaining satisfactory financing and completing due-diligence activities, in addition to court approval. If all the conditions are satisfied, Arctic Kingdom will become the new owner of the lodge 15 days after the judge approves the deal.

Arctic Kingdom has operated in Nunavut for over 20 years.