Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Trustee hopes to sell N.W.T.'s Blachford Lake Lodge by September

Blachford Lake Lodge in the N.W.T. hit the market over the weekend, months after the previous owner filed for bankruptcy. If all goes according to plan, one of the N.W.T.’s most well-known tourist destinations could have a new owner in a few months.

Lodge’s owner owed BDIC about $1.5 million

Francis Tessier-Burns · CBC News ·
Northern lights, trees, snow, warm cabin.
Blachford Lake Lodge in a photo posted to the lodge's website. (Blachford Lake Lodge)

If all goes according to plan, one of the N.W.T.'s most well-known tourist destinations could have a new owner by Sept. 5. 

Blachford Lake Lodge, which closed suddenly earlier this year, hit the market over the weekend. 

In its first receiver report, BDO Canada, appointed as trustee in the bankruptcy proceedings, has laid out the timeline for the lodge's sale. 

Interested buyers will have the chance to tour the lodge, which sits about 100 kilometres southeast of Yellowknife, in mid-July, with final offers to be submitted by July 19. 

If BDO decides to move ahead with an offer, it would seek court approval around Aug. 21.

Taiga Sports Fishing, the lodge's previous owner, filed for bankruptcy in March, surprising staff and guests

Before doing so, the lodge was briefly put up for sale for $3.9 million. 

The receiver report says owner Mike Freeland had been working since November to list the lodge for sale. 

The current listing sets the lodge's price at one dollar, but it will ultimately be sold through a tender process. 

Nearly half of debt owed to BDIC

Bankruptcy documents showed the lodge owed about $3.4 million. Since the filing, more details of the company's financials have become public, including its $1.57 million debt to the Northwest Territories Business Development and Investment Corporation (BDIC). 

The lodge has four loans with BDIC dating back to 1999. 

Two of them cover three separate mortgages — the vast majority of the total owed — and the other two are COVID-19 relief money. 

BDIC has started the process to try and recoup that money through the courts. 

The original filing showed the lodge owed about $1.2 million in guests deposits. The receiver report says that figure is "now understood to be overstated" but does not give an updated number.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Francis Tessier-Burns

Reporter

Francis Tessier-Burns is a journalist based in Yellowknife. Originally from rural eastern Ontario, he has covered communities across Denendeh since 2019. He joined CBC North in April 2023. You can reach him at francis.tessier-burns@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now