Trustee hopes to sell N.W.T.'s Blachford Lake Lodge by September

If all goes according to plan, one of the N.W.T.'s most well-known tourist destinations could have a new owner by Sept. 5.

Blachford Lake Lodge, which closed suddenly earlier this year, hit the market over the weekend.

In its first receiver report, BDO Canada, appointed as trustee in the bankruptcy proceedings, has laid out the timeline for the lodge's sale.

Interested buyers will have the chance to tour the lodge, which sits about 100 kilometres southeast of Yellowknife, in mid-July, with final offers to be submitted by July 19.

If BDO decides to move ahead with an offer, it would seek court approval around Aug. 21.

Taiga Sports Fishing, the lodge's previous owner, filed for bankruptcy in March, surprising staff and guests .

Before doing so, the lodge was briefly put up for sale for $3.9 million.

The receiver report says owner Mike Freeland had been working since November to list the lodge for sale.

The current listing sets the lodge's price at one dollar, but it will ultimately be sold through a tender process.

Nearly half of debt owed to BDIC

Bankruptcy documents showed the lodge owed about $3.4 million. Since the filing, more details of the company's financials have become public, including its $1.57 million debt to the Northwest Territories Business Development and Investment Corporation (BDIC).

The lodge has four loans with BDIC dating back to 1999.

Two of them cover three separate mortgages — the vast majority of the total owed — and the other two are COVID-19 relief money.

BDIC has started the process to try and recoup that money through the courts.