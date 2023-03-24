Judge approves sale of N.W.T.'s Blachford Lake Lodge to Nunavut tour company

Storied Northwest Territories tourism destination Blachford Lake Lodge might have a new owner in as few as 15 days.

In N.W.T. Supreme Court on Friday, Judge Andrew Mahar approved the sale of the lodge to Iqaluit-based tourism company Arctic Kingdom Polar Expeditions.

Blachford Lake Lodge, around 100 kilometres east of Yellowknife, is one of the N.W.T.'s oldest and most prominent tourism lodges, having played host to guests including Prince William and Catherine.

The company's previous owner, Taiga Sports and Fishing, filed for bankruptcy last March . According to the receiver and insolvency trustee BDO, the company had about $3.4 million dollars in debts. The largest debt, to the N.W.T. Business Development and Investment Corporation (BDIC), was $1.54 million dollars.

The lodge's sale to Arctic Kingdom comes after a months-long bidding process run by the receiver.

With the judge's approval in place, the sale of the lodge to Arctic Kingdom will close in 15 days, so long as Arctic Kingdom is able to obtain financing for the purchase, and confirm that all property included with the sale is on-site.

Exact details of the sale, including the final sale price for the lodge, and the number of bidders for the property, have been sealed by the court until the sale to Arctic Kingdom has been finalized.

Lindsay Miller, the lawyer for the receiver BDO, said that the company is confident that this is the "best offer available" for the lodge.

BDIC lawyer Chris Buchanan also spoke in favour of the sale.

According to its website, Arctic Kingdom is a Nunavut-based tourism company that offers polar bear viewing tours, arctic safaris, and polar diving tours.

CBC News contacted Arctic Kingdom for an interview about the acquisition of the lodge, but company CEO Graham Dickson said he could not comment on the sale before it is finalized.

"Arctic Kingdom is expanding our offerings across the Canadian Arctic and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience the best of the Northwest Territories," he wrote by email.