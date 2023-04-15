Third of Blachford Lake Lodge debt is owed to prospective guests

Taiga Sports Fishing, which owns Blachford Lake Lodge, owes guests nearly $1.2 million in prepaid deposits, according to bankruptcy documents.

In total, the company owes $3.4 million to more than 30 creditors.

The storied lodge, located about 100 kilometres east of Yellowknife, had been in operation for about 40 years. On March 24, Taiga Sports Fishing entered bankruptcy proceedings.

Yellowknife-based airline and floatplane operator Air Tindi is owed $257,555, and is one of the lodge's largest creditors.

Chris Reynolds, Air Tindi's president, said the company learned about the lodge's bankruptcy when it received a phone call asking for a plane to go pick up staff.

Reynolds said Air Tindi flew to the lodge knowing that it would not get paid.

"That was just one of those things you have to take on so people aren't stuck in the bush," he said.

The bankruptcy documents list Air Tindi's claim as unsecured, and Reynolds said he expects the company will see very little, if any, of that money.

"(We) definitely have concerns there, but we have concerns for the employees and their pay. We have concerns for all the customers who lost their deposits and then also concerns with the owners and what they're going through because it's a very hard thing for anybody," he says.

"It's their blood, sweat and tears in the business."

Creditors meeting

Other listed creditors range from food suppliers like Northern Food Services and Barren Ground Coffee, to lenders Bank of Montreal and the N.W.T. Business Development and Investment Corporation.

Creditors met with BDO Canada, the insolvency trustee, on Apr. 13 with BDO Canada.

Doug Hoyes is a Toronto-based insolvency trustee, but is not involved in the Blachford proceedings.

He explained the meeting was probably to lay out next steps in how BDO would approach recovering money. Most likely, that would mean selling the entire business.

Hoyes said creditors can also appoint inspectors to advise BDO and help find a buyer.

Reynolds said Air Tindi took steps to become a secured creditor during the pandemic, as the lodge's debt continued to accrue.

"They don't go into insolvency and go bankrupt without trouble before that," he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the territorial government made it difficult for tourism businesses to operate.

"We did our best to help," says Reynolds, explaining that the company reduced the costs of its flight to the lodge to try and help Blachford.

No ill will

Cabin Radio has previously reported that Blachford staff say they are owed thousands of dollars in wages and tips. However, the statement of affairs shows zero dollars next to "Employees."

Lodge owner Mike Freeland, signed the statement of affairs, which lists total assets and liabilities, on Mar. 23.

Hoyes says the information BDO has is likely still preliminary at this time.

Martina Pennell is a former Blachford staff member. She says BDO has contacted her and other staff members asking them to provide how much they believe they are owed.

Pennell says she is owed three weeks' salary and end-of-season gratuities. She estimates her and her husband combined are owed more than $20,000 in wages, gratuities and their flight home to Nova Scotia.

Pennell says she and other staff members are working through the federal government's Wage Earners Protection Program to try and recoup some money. But the program only covers lost wages and is capped at just under $8,300 for 2023.

Like many other staff members, Pennell had to make last-minute accommodation and travel arrangements after learning the lodge was closing on Mar. 22.

She has since returned to Nova Scotia.

Despite the chaos caused by the lodge's closure, Pennell has no hard feelings toward Freeland — in fact, it's the opposite.

"My heart really goes out to Mike," she says.

"We were extremely happy to be management and to work at the lodge because it had been a dream of his for 30-plus years… I knew he loved Blachford and he was so proud of it."

Pennell says she and her husband enjoyed their time at Blachford so much they'd be willing to return to the lodge if it was ever sold.