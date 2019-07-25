Birthing tubs at Stanton Territorial Hospital to become operational by end of December

Bathtubs in the birthing suites of Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital will soon be available for women in labour after more than a year and a half of going unused.

In an email, N.W.T. Health Authority spokesperson David Maguire said the tubs will be operational by the end of December for "hydrotherapy," to help alleviate pain and provide relaxation during labour.

But the health authority says the tubs will still not be available for water births. There is no word on when that could change.

I've been to quite a few births where I've looked at them and thought, 'if only [my clients] were able to use them in this moment.'" - Yellowknife birth doula Sabrina Flack

The tubs, located in modern birthing suites on the obstetrics floor, were among the new services to be offered at the newly built hospital. The birthing rooms were designed in consultation with midwifery staff from Fort Smith, N.W.T.

But the tubs have never been used in the year and a half the hospital has been open. The N.W.T. Health Authority said the tubs weren't operational because there was no policy developed on their use and staff had not been trained to use them.

Birth doula and holistic nutritionist Sabrina Flack runs Moon Sprout Birthwork in Yellowknife. She says the tubs could make a big difference for her clients. (Submitted by Sabrina Flack)

"They're kind of a tease to all of my clients so far," says Yellowknife birth doula Sabrina Flack.

"I've been to quite a few births where I've looked at them and thought, 'if only [my clients] were able to use them in this moment' and I know a lot of my clients have felt that way as well."

Flack says she's been to several births at Stanton where the tubs have been used to store birthing and exercise balls.

She says she's excited she'll be able to use them with her clients in the coming months.

"When you're submerged in warm water, your muscles are so much more able to relax. Their pelvis is surrounded by warm water. They are able to relax, to let go. It's very soothing," she said.

"The way we come into this world is being suspended in a pool of water. Being within water and around water can really create a spiritual connection that is incredibly important in labour and birth."

Maguire says there are a few small things that need to happen before the tubs can become operational next month, including a final review of policies and operating procedures around the tubs. He also said staff are currently being trained to use them but that training still isn't complete.