N.W.T. MLAs to vote on binding arbitration option to avoid UNW strike

A Yellowknife MLA plans to put forward a motion in the legislature today that will call on the territorial government to move to binding arbitration if it doesn't reach an agreement with the union that represents about 4,000 of its employees.

On Tuesday, the Union of Northern Workers (UNW) said it will strike at midnight on Monday if an agreement is not reached in mediations with the territorial government this weekend over a new collective agreement. The unionized employees have been without an agreement since 2016.

MLAs in the Northwest Territories will vote on the motion today, put forth by Julie Green, MLA for Yellowknife Centre.

Julie Green, MLA for Yellowknife Centre, says even though binding arbitration isn't outlined specifically in the act that governs negotiations between the N.W.T. government and the union, is it still an option for reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. (Randall McKenzie/CBC) Binding arbitration — when a third-party mediator decides an outcome during negotiations and both sides must legally follow it — isn't outlined specifically in the Public Service Act, the legislation that lays out the process for negotiations between the union and the N.W.T. government.

But Green said according to the legislative assembly's law clerks, binding arbitration "is an option that the two parties can agree to at any time."

"This is a situation where the parties at the table really control the next step," Green said. "Asking for binding arbitration is an option. It is not illegal."

'Binding arbitration...is the only way': student

About 30 students from Aurora College were at the legislature Thursday calling on the territorial government to consider binding arbitration.

If employees go on strike Monday, Aurora College campuses and Community Learning Centres will close and classes will be cancelled.

The territorial department of education said the college would make up the cancelled classes, but some students said they would resort to independent studying to keep up with course material.

Students "want to go in and actually practise and work with these patients and clients and we can't," said Samantha Morandin, student association president for the college's Yellowknife campus.

Morandin has written a letter calling on the government to resolve the conflict with the union.

She said she and other students "understand binding arbitration at this point is the only way to be certain to avoid a painful and damaging strike."

Some students say they feel caught in the middle.

"We're negatively impacted overall," said Saiji Bullock, nursing student and student association vice-president. "Part of us wants to stand with the union, some of us want to stand with the GNWT, some of us don't know what to do.

"Really, come Monday, we just stay at home,"