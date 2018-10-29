Jury makes 12 recommendations to RCMP after inquest into Richard Binder, Jr.'s death

Some members of the jury became emotional as they read out their understanding of the events that lead up to Ricahrd Binder, Jr.'s death, and their 12 recommendations to the RCMP.

A coroner's inquest into the 35-year-old Inuvik man's death began Tuesday and wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

Binder was last seen Oct. 25, 2018 after he ran away from RCMP. He was found dead near Big Lake nine days later. RCMP said they pursued all sightings of Binder, but those leads could not be substantiated. They never searched outside of town, the inquest learned, despite his family requesting a wider ground search.

A forensic pathologist testified at the inquest that Binder died from hypothermia, and said that he was dead for at least a couple of days before the body was found.

Some of the jury's recommendations target what RCMP can work on when it comes to missing person cases in the future.

They recommended RCMP "G" Division conducts a public education campaign to communicate that reporting a missing person can happen immediately, and there's no waiting period necessary.

They also recommended the RCMP considers making their online missing persons investigations course mandatory for all officers in the territory.

Another recommendation is for the RCMP to review media guidelines when it comes to individuals who are both reported missing and wanted on an arrest warrant. The RCMP issued a media release Oct. 29, 2018 that stated Binder was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrent, but failed to mention that he had been reported missing by his family.

Many RCMP members were questioned about why the K-9 unit in Yellowknife wasn't contacted about this case. The jury recommended that "all detachments in the territory are aware of the availability of the police dog services located in Yellowknife" as an asset for investigations.

The jury also recommended the RCMP make "best efforts to increase search and rescue resources available to the Inuvik detachment."

At the inquest, retired Sgt. James Stirling, formerly with the Ontario Provincial Police and an expert in search and rescue, said a search urgency form could have been completed to see how vital a search could be. The jury recommended the RCMP clarify the use and necessity of that form.

At the end of the inquest, N.W.T. Coroner Garth Eggenberger thanked the jury for their diligence and civic duty, as well as the witnesses for their testimony.