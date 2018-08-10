30-year-old man arrested after making lewd comments, trying to break into woman's home

RCMP in Pond Inlet say they arrested a man a week ago, after he allegedly made "lewd comments" at a woman, and then tried to break into her home.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, RCMP say the incident happened on Aug. 3.

They say the woman retreated into her home after the man made the comments.

"Once the woman was in her residence, the adult male started making attempts to gain entry into her residence," the statement said.

"The woman managed to keep the door shut and police were called."

Billy Arnakallak, 30, was arrested without incident. He's been charged with one count of attempting to break and enter, and two counts of breaching a court order.

Arnakallak is in custody. He's scheduled to appear in court in Iqaluit on Aug. 21.