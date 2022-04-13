Federal gov't will be there to help in case of Yukon flooding, vows minister

The federal government is prepared to bring "whatever resources we have available to assist the Yukon" in case of flooding, said Bill Blair, minister of emergency preparedness.

Blair, who is in the Yukon for two days to hold talks with territorial, municipal and First Nations officials, went to Marsh Lake in the Southern Lakes district Wednesday morning with Yukon Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn and Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, to meet with residents and see first-hand the flood preparations underway.

"[Blair] has committed to me that if we need [additional] resources, he will get them, and he proved that last year," said Mostyn.

A concentrated focus on emergency preparedness is instrumental to the success of responding to a disaster. Today, Wildland Fire Yukon took <a href="https://twitter.com/drbrendanhanley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrBrendanHanley</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/yukonrpmostyn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YukonRPMostyn</a> and I on a tour of the Territory’s readiness stockpile & detailed their work and plans to keep people safe. <a href="https://t.co/1HTVvvwisS">pic.twitter.com/1HTVvvwisS</a> —@BillBlair

Last year, the Yukon experienced its worst flooding ever. The territorial government declared a state of emergency for the Southern Lakes area and Lake Laberge. The Canadian military provided about 100 personnel to fill and move sandbags, do welfare checks on residents and properties, and help evacuate some residents.

This year, Mostyn said the territory started preparing for potential floods this year "earlier than ever before."

He said staff have been working with municipalities, holding meetings with residents, mapping flood prone areas, and has stockpiled 300,000 sandbags.

Blair commended the work done by residents, municipalities, First Nations and the territory in preparing for potential flooding.

"We know early intervention and quick action can also prevent much more significant damage," said Blair.

"A dollar invested in prevention is worth $11 in recovery."