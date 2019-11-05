Iqaluit's Big Racks Barbecue catches fire

A well-known, take-out restaurant in Iqaluit caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started at Big Racks Barbecue around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters were on site and the fire was out later Tuesday morning.

It is not yet clear how extensive the damage is, or how the fire will impact the business's other location at the local Aquatic Centre.

CBC News has reached out to Iqaluit's fire department for more information about the cause of the fire and if it's being investigated.