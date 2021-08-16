Yellowknife man sentenced to two years for drug trafficking, possession of weapons

A 28-year-old man was sentenced in N.W.T. Supreme Court Wednesday to two years in prison for drug trafficking and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Byron Bibby was arrested and charged last fall after police received a complaint about an apartment building in Yellowknife on 51A Avenue and 56 Street.

Police found 31 grams of cocaine in rock and powder form when Bibby was arrested, as well as two knives.

In a statement to police, Bibby said that he had turned to selling drugs after losing his job as a restaurant cook during the pandemic.

He first was selling marijuana but was not earning enough to support himself, he told police, and began selling cocaine.

That allowed him "just enough to provide," said Justice Karan Shaner, quoting Bibby as she delivering the sentence.

Bibby pleaded guilty to the charges Tuesday, a factor Shaner said was mitigating.

The RCMP found two knives, a bag containing a white powder and drug paraphernalia on Byron Bibby when he was arrested in October 2020. (Yellowknife RCMP)

Shaner noted that Bibby does not have much family support and that he became addicted to opioids in his late teens and early 20s.

She acknowledged that Bibby was a "low level dealer, just trying to support [his] own drug habit," but said that his crimes still have "serious effects on the community."

"Drugs like cocaine ruin lives, selling them creates danger," she said.

Bibby has four prior convictions on his criminal record, all related to possessing and trafficking drugs.

After deducting credit for the time Bibby has already served in custody, he has 251 days remaining in his sentence – approximately eight months.

After his sentence, Bibby will be on probation for one year.

"You need to get help for your addiction, otherwise your life is just going to get worse," Shaner told Bibby. "I'm sure you're aware of that."

She told him that she couldn't order treatment but encouraged him to take advantage of any available programs in custody and to ask corrections to help get him into treatment as soon as he's released.

"You're very young but you need to get started," she said.