Your North: Best reader photos for the 1st week of March

March is here and with it comes sunnier days, warmer weather and aurora dancing across the night sky. The start of a new month has also brought more beautiful photos from our readers from across the North.

Take a look at some of the highlights from this week from ice castles, to sun dogs and parkas.

Olivia O’Gorman-Nakashook wearing a Mother Hubbard-style parka with a Puhitaq (sunburst). This one was made during the Puhitaq making workshop this week in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Shelly O'Gorman )

'Relaxing in the tub watching the northern lights over the community of Old Crow, Yukon,' says Paul Josie. (Submitted by Paul Josie )

Clara Evalik and Agnes Panioyak held a four day puhitaq (sunburst) making workshop in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. Here are the stunning sunbursts that were made from wolf. (Submitted by Clara Evalik )

A photo of caribou on the move, sent in by Minnie Clark. (Submitted by Minnie Clark )

'What a way to start the day!' says Lydia Smith. Her boys enjoyed this sun dog over Yellowknife Bay before heading off to school. (Submitted by Lydia Smith )

Brianna Tash enjoys the sunny weather near the hamlet office in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Miran Evetalegak)

A gorgeous display of green aurora dances over the trees in Dawson City, Yukon. (Submitted by Andrea Magee)

Out for a run. Lars Eskildsen and his dog team near Upernavik, Greenland. (Submitted by Malik Peterson )