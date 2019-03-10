Your North: Best reader photos for the 1st week of March

March is here and with it comes sunnier days, warmer weather and aurora dancing across the night sky. The start of a new month has also brought more beautiful photos from our readers from across the North.
Take a look at some of the highlights from this week from ice castles, to sun dogs and parkas.
Olivia O’Gorman-Nakashook wearing a Mother Hubbard-style parka with a Puhitaq (sunburst). This one was made during the Puhitaq making workshop this week in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Shelly O'Gorman ) 'Relaxing in the tub watching the northern lights over the community of Old Crow, Yukon,' says Paul Josie. (Submitted by Paul Josie ) Clara Evalik and Agnes Panioyak held a four day puhitaq (sunburst) making workshop in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. Here are the stunning sunbursts that were made from wolf. (Submitted by Clara Evalik ) A photo of caribou on the move, sent in by Minnie Clark. (Submitted by Minnie Clark ) 'What a way to start the day!' says Lydia Smith. Her boys enjoyed this sun dog over Yellowknife Bay before heading off to school. (Submitted by Lydia Smith ) Brianna Tash enjoys the sunny weather near the hamlet office in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. (Submitted by Miran Evetalegak) A gorgeous display of green aurora dances over the trees in Dawson City, Yukon. (Submitted by Andrea Magee) Out for a run. Lars Eskildsen and his dog team near Upernavik, Greenland. (Submitted by Malik Peterson ) 'My Amaruq (wolf) at the floe edge,' says Scotty Mac Murchadha. He shared this photo from Hall Beach, Nunavut. (Submitted by Scotty Mac Murchadha. )
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.