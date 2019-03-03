Your North: Best reader photos for February

February may be the shortest month of the year, but these photos don't come up short. This month's series of photos features a nesting amauti situation, watchful caribou and a lazy lynx.

Here's a look at the top reader photos for February from Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

Esther Powell packs her daughter Taqtu in her amouti. Taqtu, also in an amauti, packs her teddy bear. The teddy bear in an amauti packs Alvin the chipmunk in his amauit. Esther made the amauti to commemorate her Scottish roots. (Submitted by Esther Powell)

The Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous fireworks off the bank of the Yukon River in downtown Whitehorse. (XGenard Hermosa)

Pierre-Emmanuel Chaillon took this photo of a lynx when he was standing within just 8 metres of the animal. He snapped photos as it groomed itself and napped in the sun. 'My god cats are so lazy,' he wrote in a Facebook post. 'It was a little bit frustrating to see this amazing cat so comfy with his big fur when I was shivering few metres from him.' (Pierre-Emmanuel Chaillon Photography)

Josh Ishulutak was bored while waiting for the long lines to show up. So he ended up making inukshuk ice 'that is taller than my 5 foot 11 brother. Turbot fishing near Pangnirtung," said Ishulutak. (Submitted by Josh Ishulutak)

It's easy to see why Mary McPherson, from Tulita, won first place for the traditional dress competition. The outfit was hand-stitched from moosehide pieces by her grandmother Jane Yakeleya. She also made the mukluks! (Submitted by Lee Ann)

Woof! Just look at that sundog in Yellowknife. Sunny days are coming back North. (Martin Male Photography)

'Strong winds and snow drifts everywhere,' said Cassandre Masson about the landscape in Sachs Harbour. We're cold just looking at this photo. (Cassandre Masson)

Corb McKay took this photo while in Deninu Ku'e First Nation. They were doing slashing in the bush. (Submitted by Corb McKay)

'Our catch of the day today near Kinngait,' said Iqaluk Toonoo. Looks like that will feed a lot of people! (Submitted by Iqaluk Toonoo)

A lovely moonlit night at the old Hudson's Bay post near Iqaluit. (Submitted by Bill Williams)