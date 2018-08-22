Large amounts of siding ripped off downtown Yellowknife's Bellanca building

A large quantity of siding has seemingly dropped off a downtown building in Yellowknife overnight.

The 10-storey Bellanca building — formerly home to federal government offices before devolution, but currently sitting empty — had about half of the siding on one side drop off. By business hours on Wednesday morning, much of it lay in a parking lot below.

Approximately half of the siding fell off the building, leaving a yellow underside exposed. (Mark Hadlari/CBC)

A businessperson who was working in the area said he believed he heard crashes nearby in the early morning hours, though it is unclear exactly when the siding began to fall. By 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the area had been cordoned off.

It's unclear what caused the siding to fall. According to Environment Canada's website, wind gusted intermittently overnight and in the morning hours, beginning at about 7 a.m., though only to a maximum of 43 km/h, far less than in recent days.

Two weeks ago, winds gusting to 70 km/h resulted in the toppling of a sacred Dene tree in Yellowknife.

No injuries have been reported as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Pieces of the building's siding still on the Bellanca building appear to be stripping off as of Wednesday morning. (Mark Hadlari/CBC)

With files from Mark Hadlari