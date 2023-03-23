Young people take the floor at Tłı̨chǫ gathering in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.

A gathering for young people in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., this week has been helping some participants break out of their shells, make new friends, and talk about some heavy issues such as mental health and wellness, substance use, and how to navigate the future.

"Honestly, I thought it'd be boring, but it's actually pretty fun," said Felicity Beaulieu, a Grade 12 student who's been participating this week. She describes herself as a bit of a hermit, and says it's been good to meet some new people and learn some life skills.

"Some days you just feel like you could take on the world. Some days you just feel like the world's holding you back. Going through these sessions and learning about wellness is awesome," she said.

The second annual Įdaà Ts'ade Gathering began Monday and it wraps up on Friday. More than 100 Tłı̨chǫ youth have been participating in workshops focused on everything from financial literacy to sexual health to suicide prevention.

There have also been some high-profile guest speakers, such as author Richard Van Camp and musician Leela Gilday.

"There's fun activities for you to do, talk to new people. I like their bingos cause they actually get you to like, interact with people that you absolutely don't know," said Beaulieu.

Roman Lafferty particularly enjoyed the caribou workshop he attended. (Marc Winkler/CBC)

Roman Lafferty, another participant, said he's enjoyed learning more about traditional culture at the gathering, including at a caribou workshop.

"[I] got to learn how to cut and where to cut the caribou," he said. "Yeah, it was very fun."

Lafferty described life in Behchokǫ̀ as "kind of hard," with a lot of young people struggling with substance abuse. Still, he feels that there are also good things happening, including this week's gathering.

Young people 'isolated' during pandemic

Antonia Dryneck Black, one of the event's organizers, says it's all about getting people together to share experiences and talk about wellness. She says her community is facing a lot of challenges.

"It's been quite difficult," she said.

"We've had one of the highest rates of suicides in the last year, COVID has really changed and isolated a lot of our young people... we have a wide drug epidemic across the territories, and most likely in our communities also."

Antonia Dryneck Black, left, and Jodi Etlonzo helped organize the Įdaà Ts'ade Gathering. 'Every day [is] something new, and the youth are so happy,' said Dryneck Black. (Marc Winkler/CBC)

She said on Thursday that the event had been a big success so far.

"I'm actually really just excited for every day. Every day [is] something new, and the youth are so happy. They come and chat with us every day and we're getting to know the youth again."

Reana Lafferty Apples, one of the participants, said she's gotten a lot out of the gathering. Language and storytelling from elders are important to her. She'd like to see more events like this one.

"They always say, 'wellness this, and wellness that,' but then like, we all know it's about like, spiritual movement and mental health. Because it's like, one of the big things around here is that people have mental health problems and a conference like this is pretty good for people to engage with one another," said Lafferty Apples.

"That's pretty much what we've all been doing here, just engaging with one another."

"Some people are really shy too, so this is helping them get over their shyness and stuff like that," added Ete Lafferty-Zoe, another participant.

Jodi Etlonzo, another organizer, said some of the young people have already been asking about another gathering.

"We're not even halfway through this one and they already want us to schedule a new one," said Etlonzo.

"So with that coming from the youth, like, we're really excited. It means that we did what we're supposed to do."