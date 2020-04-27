Behchoko RCMP ask for help finding suspected driver involved in fatal Highway 3 crash

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., are asking the public to help locate a man they suspect was driving a vehicle that crashed on Highway 3 last week, killing a female passenger.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Steven Theriault, 44, who police allege fled the scene of the fatal crash last Wednesday with another male before RCMP arrived.

Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels told CBC last week that there were five young passengers in the vehicle.

In a news release on Monday, police say they also believe Theriault was injured in the crash, and they want to make sure he gets medical attention.

RCMP believe Theriault may still be in the Northwest Territories, though he may also have left for Alberta, says the release.

Police describe Theriault as a man that's five feet eight inches tall, weighing 230 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Theriault or the other male who left the scene is encouraged to contact Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 867-392-1111 or Crime Stoppers.