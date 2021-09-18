Behchokǫ̀ RCMP make 'significant' seizure of alcohol but don't arrest anyone

On the day a new liquor prohibition took effect in Behchokǫ̀, the local RCMP detachment says it made a "significant alcohol seizure."

In a Friday news release, Behchokǫ̀ RCMP said they seized 20 375 ml bottles of whiskey and vodka, and seven larger bottles of vodka on Sept. 15, the day Behchokǫ̀ community leaders introduced the prohibition.

The liquor was seized when the RCMP were conducting a checkstop in the community of about 1,875 people.

In the release, Behchokǫ̀ RCMP said charges were being contemplated because of the "probability of conviction and the time/effort to take the person(s) through the judicial process."

Police said that by removing the liquor, it contributed to reducing the harm caused by its sale and distribution.

That same day, Behchokǫ̀'s community council implemented a temporary order banning the consumption, purchase or sale of liquor in the community, as well as the transportation of liquor within the community.

A notice under the territory's Liquor Act states says the measure was taken due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the community, as well as "due to numerous reports of alcohol abuse and an increased number of alcohol-related crimes in the community."

The order is in effect from Sept. 15 to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 22.

Behchokǫ̀ issued a similar order in July, citing a "significant increase in alcohol abuse and related unlawful activity."

"Behchokǫ̀ RCMP will continue to support our partner agencies and community leaders on all efforts to address substance abuse and the harm it can bring," said Acting Staff Sgt. Braden Stephenson, Behchokǫ RCMP Detachment Commander, in the release.

The release stated that anyone with information about suspicious activity should call the Behchokǫ RCMP detachment at 392-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com