RCMP investigating fatal vehicle crash near Behchokǫ̀

Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash near Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., that happened over the weekend.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP received a call around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. A single vehicle collision was reported at marker 253 on Highway 3, according to a Monday afternoon news release. Police and Behchokǫ̀ EMS went to the scene.

Three of the four occupants of the vehicle were transported for medical attention. One occupant, a 22-year-old man from Behchokǫ̀, died at the scene.

Police say they are actively investigating and are working with the N.W.T. Coroner Service.

So far, no one is in custody and no charges have been filed.

Motorists and passengers are being reminded to always wear seat belts when in a vehicle, which is the law in the Northwest Territories.

"The RCMP sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man," the release reads.