Behchoko RCMP renew call for help finding suspected driver involved in fatal crash

RCMP in Behchoko, N.W.T., are once again asking the public to help them locate a man they suspect was driving a vehicle that crashed on Highway 3 in late April, killing a female passenger.

Steven Theriault is a 44-year-old man from Behchoko. In a news release Monday police said he left the scene of the fatal single motor collision on April 22.

"The collision claimed the life of a female passenger and injured two others. Drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the collision," states the release.

Police believe Theriault was the driver of the vehicle. They say he is five feet eight inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

"Behchoko RCMP believe he could be either in the Northwest Territories, or in Alberta, in the greater Edmonton area or northern Alberta."

RCMP ask anyone with information about his location to contact them at 867-392-1111.