Behchoko man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in 2017 beating

A jury trial that was to begin in Yellowknife on Tuesday ended just before it began, following a last-minute guilty plea.

Joey Chocolate, a 29-year-old Behchoko man, pleaded guilty in N.W.T. Supreme Court to aggravated assault for punching a man, choking him to unconsciousness, then continuing the beating.

But right after his lawyer announced the plea deal, Chocolate said he wasn't happy with the statement of agreed facts he was required to admit to if he wanted the deal.

Twice, the judge adjourned court to allow him to think it over. After including in the agreed facts that the victim had pushed Chocolate before the attack, he pleaded guilty and the jury was dismissed.

Other charges Chocolate was facing, along with all charges against his father in connection with the same incident, were stayed by the Crown.

More than 30 stitches to victim's head

Court heard that the attack happened at a drinking party at Chocolate's father's one-room home in Behchoko on April 13, 2017. After being pushed, Chocolate punched the victim multiple times in the face, then choked him to unconsciousness.

Though the agreed facts were unclear about what else Chocolate did, the victim's blood was found on a piece of wood in the house, on a broken plate, and on Chocolate's hands and pants.

Photos submitted to the court show the victim had more than 30 stitches to his scalp, ear, face and forehead. He was transported to hospital in Yellowknife for overnight treatment.

The Crown and Chocolate's lawyer are both asking for a sentence of two years and eight months.

The Crown told the judge that if the trial had gone ahead, credibility would have been an issue because everyone who witnessed the beating were intoxicated at the time.

Long criminal history

Chocolate's lawyer, Peter Harte, said his client has been on medication to control his hyperactivity since the age of 11. Harte said psychological testing Chocolate underwent at that age indicates he may also suffer from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. His mother admits she drank before she knew she was pregnant with him.

Harte said Chocolate grew up in a home where violence and heavy drinking were common. Neglected and deprived of affection, he was taken out of his family home and placed with foster parents 17 different times, Harte told the judge.

Chocolate has a long criminal history. According to the prosecutor, he has been convicted of 14 violent crimes.

In 2010, he was convicted of sexual assault and four counts of assault with a weapon; he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

The judge will give her decision on Wednesday morning.

Chocolate has been in jail since the day of the attack. If the judge accepts the 32-month sentence proposed by both sides — and she gave no indication she wouldn't — Chocolate will have eight months left on his sentence after credit for the time he has already served.