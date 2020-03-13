Behchoko man charged with murder

A 29-year-old man from Behchoko, N.W.T., has been charged with murder in relation to a sudden death in the community.

According to a Friday RCMP press release, police responded to a report of a deceased 30-year-old man at a residence in the community on March 7.

Following an investigation into the death, police charged Colton Migwi.

Police say Migwi is currently in custody. His next scheduled court appearance is March 24.