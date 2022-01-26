Behchokǫ̀ man to be sentenced in June for brother's death

A Behchokǫ̀ man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in his brother's death will be sentenced in Yellowknife this summer.

Colton Migwi was arrested less than a week after his 30-year-old brother, Andrew Migwi, was found dead in a home in Behchokǫ̀ on March 7, 2020.

Colton Migwi was initially charged with murder at the age of 29, but he pleaded guilty to manslaughter last December as part of a plea agreement reached with the Crown prosecutor.

According to prosecutor Duane Praught on Monday, a judge has scheduled the sentencing hearing for June 13 and 14 in N.W.T. Supreme Court in Yellowknife.