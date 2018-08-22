Behchoko man sentenced to 32 months for aggravated assault in 2017 beating

A Behchoko, N.W.T., man has been sentenced to two years and eight months for a vicious beating at a drinking party in the community last year.

The judge who sentenced Joey Chocolate on Wednesday morning said she was convinced that, despite his long criminal record, there is hope he can turn his life around.

Chocolate, 29, had pleaded guilty in N.W.T. Supreme Court on Tuesday to aggravated assault for punching a man, choking him to unconsciousness, then continuing the beating.

At the sentencing hearing, Chocolate told the judge he is determined to give his infant daughter a better life than what he had as a child.

According to reports presented by his lawyer, Peter Harte, at the hearing, Chocolate grew up in a home where alcohol and violence were common.

He started drinking and taking drugs at age 11, and had his first criminal conviction at 15.

Last-minute guilty plea

The jury trial was to begin in Yellowknife on Tuesday, but it ended before it began, following a last-minute guilty plea.

But right after his lawyer announced the plea deal, Chocolate said he wasn't happy with the statement of agreed facts he was required to admit to if he wanted the deal.

Twice, the judge adjourned court to allow him to think it over. After including in the agreed facts that the victim had pushed Chocolate before the attack, he pleaded guilty and the jury was dismissed.

Other charges Chocolate was facing, along with all charges against his father in connection with the same incident, were stayed by the Crown.

The court heard that the attack happened at a drinking party at Chocolate's father's one-room home in Behchoko on April 13, 2017. After being pushed, Chocolate punched the victim multiple times in the face, then choked him to unconsciousness.

More than 30 stitches to victim's head

Though the agreed facts were unclear about what else Chocolate did, the victim's blood was found on a piece of wood in the house, on a broken plate, and on Chocolate's hands and pants.

Photos submitted to the court show the victim had more than 30 stitches to his scalp, ear, face and forehead. He was transported to hospital in Yellowknife for overnight treatment.

The Crown told the judge that if the trial had gone ahead, credibility would have been an issue because everyone who witnessed the beating was intoxicated at the time.

Long criminal history

Harte said his client has been on medication to control his hyperactivity since the age of 11. Harte said psychological testing Chocolate underwent at that age indicates he may also suffer from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. His mother admits she drank before she knew she was pregnant with him.

Neglected and deprived of affection, Chocolate was taken out of his family home and placed with foster parents 17 times, Harte told the judge.

Chocolate has a long criminal history. According to the prosecutor, he has been convicted of 14 violent crimes.

In 2010, he was convicted of sexual assault and four counts of assault with a weapon; he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

The Crown and defence both asked for a sentence of 32 months, which was accepted by the judge.

Chocolate has been in jail since the day of the attack. With credit for time served, he will have eight months left on his sentence.