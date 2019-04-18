Behchoko man wants 2nd sex-assault trial delayed because of anxiety

The second trial of a man accused of sexual assault got off to a shaky start in Behchoko, N.W.T., on Tuesday.

Chris Dryneck was charged more than three years ago. His first trial, held in December 2017, was declared a mistrial because he was not provided with a Tlicho interpreter.

There were two interpreters on hand in the large bingo hall at Behchoko's Ko Gocho Centre sportsplex when court opened there on Tuesday morning. But no witnesses testified.

Dryneck's lawyer, Alanhea Vogt, asked to postpone the trial. Vogt submitted letters from two doctors saying Dryneck is suffering from severe anxiety directly related to the trial. One of the doctors wrote that Dryneck has just started taking medication but it will take some time for it to take effect. The doctor said the trial should be delayed for four months.

Vogt said she received the letters late Thursday. Crown prosecutor Jay Potter opposed delaying the trial. He said he wanted more detail on Dryneck's illness and one of the doctors should testify in court about it.

Potter said a police officer had flown in from Inuvik on Tuesday to testify, and a DNA expert was leaving Ottawa the same day in anticipation of testifying Wednesday. The complainant has taken time off her job to testify.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau ordered a brief pause to allow Vogt to contact one of the doctors, who is working in Yellowknife. When the lawyers returned shortly after, Vogt said she never got past the clinic's voicemail. The judge adjourned court to allow the lunch hour to reach the doctor.

But minutes later Vogt came back and said Dryneck was planning to attend a funeral in the community that afternoon. Vogt said the funeral was scheduled to run from 1 p.m. until 5.

"The timing of all of these disclosures is a concern," said Charbonneau, adding she is hesitant to prevent anyone from attending a funeral.

Both sides agreed to hear from the doctor in Yellowknife on Wednesday morning. Depending on the outcome of that adjournment hearing, Dryneck's trial could begin in Behchoko that afternoon.