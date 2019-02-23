Behchoko man dead after collision on Highway 3

A man from Behchoko, N.W.T., has died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Edzo, RCMP say.

Police responded to the collision, about 40 kilometres south of Edzo, on Friday at about 9:45 p.m.

An adult male was pronounced dead, and several people were transported to the hospital for treatment, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was dispatched and Northwest Territories Department of Transportation staff were at the scene to help with traffic control. The highway was restricted to a single lane for some time, say police.

They are still investigating the cause of the collision.

Edzo is 93 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.