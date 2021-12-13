Behchokǫ̀ man accused of murder reaches plea deal

A 31-year-old Behchokǫ̀ man accused of killing his brother has reached a plea agreement with the Crown prosecutor.

Colton Migwi pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday morning in N.W.T. Supreme Court in connection with the death of Andrew Migwi.

Colton Migwi was initially charged with murder. He was arrested less than a week after his brother was found dead in a Behchoko home on March 7, 2020.

Migwi entered his guilty plea to manslaughter via video from the North Slave Correctional Centre.

No date has been set for his sentencing. The case will be back in court on March 2.