Search underway in Behchoko for missing 21-year-old man

RCMP in Behchoko, N.W.T., are looking for a 21-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, Jermaine Joe Camsell was reported missing on Sunday and an investigation begun.

He was last seen in the community at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and is believed to be on foot.

"Jermaine is believed to have accessed two kayaks the evening of July 28. Both have been recovered with no signs of Jermaine in the immediate vicinity," the RCMP news release said.

Air, water and ground searches are underway, with community volunteers and family members taking part.

Camsell is described as Indigenous, about five feet five inches tall, 132 pounds, slim build, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing black pants, a grey/black windbreaker-style jacket, with slight facial hair over his top lip.

Anyone with information is asked to call Behchoko RCMP at 867-392-1111, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS.