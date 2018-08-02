Body of missing Behchoko man found in Marion Lake

Behchoko RCMP say they have recovered the body of Jermaine Joe Camsell, who was reported missing earlier this week.

In a news release issued Thursday, RCMP said Camsell's body was found in Marion Lake, near the community, at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Behchoko Search and Rescue and RCMP attended the scene and recovered the body. He was pronounced deceased on scene," the statement said.

The 21-year-old had been reported missing on Sunday. He hadn't been seen since Saturday evening. Earlier this week searchers believed they found Camsell's jacket and footprints.

Camsell's uncle, Rene Camsell, told CBC he got a call around 7:30 p.m. from someone who had seen a body floating in the lake.

"So we spotted that kid and took him out the water and it was Jermaine Camsell."

Rene Camsell said he had spoken with Jermaine's father, and the family was making funeral plans, potentially for next week.

The N.W.T. coroner's office has ordered a post-mortem examination. The RCMP is assisting with the coroner's investigation.

"Behchoko RCMP worked with multiple agencies, volunteers and members of Jermaine's family in a marine, air, and ground search over the days since he was reported missing on July 29," the statement said.

This is the second man to be found dead in N.W.T. waters this week. The body of a tourist in Tuktoyaktuk was found in the harbour on Thursday morning.