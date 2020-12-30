RCMP confirm house fire in Behchoko, no injuries reported

RCMP in Behchoko, N.W.T., have confirmed a house fire in the community.

In a statement to CBC News, RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said police received a call about a structure fire at about 8 p.m. Monday.

"They attended and confirmed all residents had vacated the property," York-Condon said.

RCMP say there did not appear to be any criminal element and they are not investigating the fire.

A relief effort is underway in the community for the displaced family.