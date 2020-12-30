RCMP confirm house fire in Behchoko, no injuries reported
RCMP say a Dec. 28 structure fire in Behchoko is not suspicious.
RCMP in Behchoko, N.W.T., have confirmed a house fire in the community.
In a statement to CBC News, RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said police received a call about a structure fire at about 8 p.m. Monday.
"They attended and confirmed all residents had vacated the property," York-Condon said.
RCMP say there did not appear to be any criminal element and they are not investigating the fire.
A relief effort is underway in the community for the displaced family.